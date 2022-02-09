Skip to main content
Sports

Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll

The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Mount Si (8) 19-0 80 1
2. Union 15-4 68 2
3. Curtis 20-3 63 4
4. Camas 18-2 56 5
5. Kamiakin 18-2 42 3
6. Davis 16-1 36 6
7. Richland 17-3 32 10
8. Olympia 19-4 25 7
9. Federal Way 14-3 24 T8
10. Mariner 13-7 6 NR
(tie) Glacier Peak 12-4 6 T8

Others receiving votes: Skyline 1. Lake Stevens 1.

Class 3A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Garfield (8) 16-0 80 1
2. Auburn 20-1 71 2
3. Rainier Beach 15-1 63 3
4. Mt. Spokane 17-4 53 4
5. Gig Harbor 19-1 44 6
6. Seattle Prep 16-4 43 5
7. O'Dea 15-5 27 7
8. West Seattle 11-4 19 8
9. Shorecrest 17-3 13 9
10. Mount Tahoma 15-4 11 T10

Others receiving votes: Lake Washington 9. Ferris 3. Eastside Catholic 2. Arlington 1. Bellevue 1.

Class 2A
School Record Points Last Week
1. North Kitsap (5) 18-2 77 1
2. Lynden (3) 16-2 73 2
3. R.A. Long 16-2 58 3
4. Pullman 17-2 51 4
5. White River 16-1 46 7
6. Tumwater 16-3 41 6
7. Port Angeles 15-4 34 8
8. West Valley (Spokane) 15-3 26 5
9. Sehome 13-5 17 9
10. Clarkston 12-6 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Grandview 3. Renton 3. Ridgefield 3. Burlington-Edison 1. Ellensburg 1.

More for you
Class 1A
School Record Points Last Week
1. King's (5) 19-2 68 T1
2. Lynden Christian (2) 16-1 65 T1
3. Freeman 19-1 50 4
4. Toppenish 16-2 44 5
5. Life Christian Academy 16-1 40 6
6. Zillah 14-1 38 3
7. Quincy 18.3 29 7
8. Annie Wright 17-2 22 8
9. Colville 16-4 15 9
10. Chelan 15-6 11 10

Others receiving votes: Blaine 2. King's Way Christian School 1.

Class 2B
School Record Points Last Week
1. Okanogan (6) 18-2 60 1
2. Kalama 16-1 54 2
3. Liberty (Spangle) 16-2 47 3
4. Colfax 15-3 38 4
5. Cle Elum Roslyn 16-1 28 6
6. Columbia (Burbank) 18-1 25 5
7. Napavine 15-3 23 7
8. Ilwaco 17-1 19 8
9. Adna 17-4 16 9
10. Brewster 15-5 12 10

Others receiving votes: Morton-White Pass 5. Davenport 3.

Class B
School Record Points Last Week
1. Almira Coulee-Hartline (5) 14-3 58 1
2. Cusick (1) 17-0 54 2
3. DeSales 16-3 40 3
4. Lummi 12-1 38 5
5. Northwest Yeshiva 13-1 33 6
6. Willapa Valley 17-3 31 7
7. Moses Lake Christian Academy 18-2 23 4
8. Sunnyside Christian 14-5 19 10
9. Wellpinit 11-3 17 9
10. Riverside Christian 13-4 9 8

Others receiving votes: Crosspoint Academy 4. Mount Vernon Christian 2. Yakama Tribal 2.

———