Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll

The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Mount Si (9) 16-0 90 1
2. Union 13.3 79 2
3. Kamiakin 16-1 70 3
4. Curtis 17-3 64 4
5. Camas 15-2 56 5
6. Davis 14-1 38 7
7. Olympia 17-3 29 8
8. Federal Way 12-3 21 9
(tie) Glacier Peak 10-3 21 6
10. Richland 15-3 18 10

Others receiving votes: Mariner 6. Skyline 2. Tahoma 1.

Class 3A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Garfield (9) 14-0 90 1
2. Auburn 18-1 81 2
3. Rainier Beach 13-1 63 4
4. Mt. Spokane 15-3 59 3
5. Seattle Prep 13-4 54 7
6. Gig Harbor 16-1 51 5
7. O'Dea 16-1 29 6
8. West Seattle 9-3 25 8
9. Shorecrest 16-2 21 9
10. Mount Tahoma 14-4 5 10
(tie) Eastside Catholic 13-5 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Bellevue 4. Lake Washington 4. University 3. Ferris 1.

Class 2A
School Record Points Last Week
1. North Kitsap (7) 15-2 106 1
2. Lynden (4) 14-2 95 2
3. R.A. Long 13-2 82 4
4. Pullman 15-2 81 3
5. West Valley (Spokane) 14-2 58 6
6. Tumwater 13-3 53 5
7. White River 14-1 50 7
8. Port Angeles 11-4 36 8
9. Sehome 12-4 17 9
10. Ridgefield 15-3 14 10

Others receiving votes: Renton 6. Grandview 3. Clarkston 2. Burlington-Edison 1. W. F. West 1.

Class 1A
School Record Points Last Week
1. King's (4) 18-2 94 2
(tie) Lynden Christian (6) 15-1 94 1
3. Zillah 13-0 79 3
4. Freeman 16-1 69 4
5. Toppenish 13-2 56 6
6. Life Christian Academy 13-1 55 5
7. Quincy 17-3 37 8
8. Annie Wright 14-2 28 7
9. Colville 15-3 18 10
10. Chelan 13-6 13 9

Others receiving votes: Blaine 4. Overlake School 2. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 1.

Class 2B
School Record Points Last Week
1. Okanogan (6) 16-2 69 1
2. Kalama (1) 13-1 64 2
3. Liberty (Spangle) 13-2 54 3
4. Colfax 13-3 45 4
5. Columbia (Burbank) 17-1 36 5
6. Cle Elum Roslyn 13-1 30 T7
7. Napavine 13-2 24 9
8. Ilwaco 15-1 18 T7
9. Adna 14-4 15 6
10. Brewster 14-5 13 T10

Others receiving votes: Davenport 9. Morton-White Pass 5. Coupeville 2. Lake Roosevelt 1.

Class B
School Record Points Last Week
1. Almira Coulee-Hartline (1) 11-3 64 2
2. Cusick (6) 14-0 60 1
3. DeSales 16-2 56 3
4. Moses Lake Christian Academy 15-1 46 4
5. Lummi 11-1 38 5
6. Northwest Yeshiva 11-0 28 9
7. Willapa Valley 14-3 25 8
8. Riverside Christian 15-1 22 6
9. Wellpinit 9-2 20 7
10. Sunnyside Christian 11-4 14 10

Others receiving votes: Curlew 9. Crosspoint Academy 2. Oakville 1.

