Washington 90, Idaho St. 55

Nagle 0-3 0-0 0, Parker 7-12 1-2 15, Mackenzie 6-14 1-1 14, Smellie 0-4 0-0 0, Tomley 1-6 0-0 3, Arington 3-4 2-4 9, Burgin 1-3 0-0 3, Carr 1-4 4-6 7, Chang 1-8 0-0 2, Hansen 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 21-61 8-15 55.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason