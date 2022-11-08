Washington 87, Utah Tech 74

Isaacson 4-9 0-0 12, Gillen 8-19 5-6 21, Kartchner 2-7 0-0 5, McCord 3-5 0-0 9, Warren 2-6 2-2 6, Deaver 2-2 2-2 6, Vance 2-5 2-2 7, Stimpson 3-8 1-2 8, Totals 26-61 12-14 74
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason