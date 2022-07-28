Washington 87, Dallas 77

Clark 5-7 0-0 13, Hines-Allen 5-9 3-6 14, Austin 6-7 0-3 12, Atkins 4-9 4-5 14, Cloud 4-11 4-4 14, Hawkins 3-5 0-0 7, Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Machida 0-0 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 2-3 5-6 9. Totals 31-55 16-24 87.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
Recommended