Washington 86, Stanford 69

Angel 3-7 0-0 7, Ingram 4-10 0-0 9, S.Jones 4-16 2-2 12, Raynaud 2-8 0-0 4, O'Connell 2-4 1-2 5, M.Jones 1-6 5-7 7, Murrell 3-6 2-2 10, Agarwal 3-7 1-2 10, Keefe 2-4 1-2 5, Silva 0-2 0-0 0, Gealer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-70 12-17 69.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason