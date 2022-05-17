Washington 84, Dallas 68

Clark 1-3 0-0 2, Hines-Allen 1-1 0-0 3, Delle Donne 5-11 3-4 14, Atkins 3-9 0-0 8, Cloud 3-8 1-2 10, Hawkins 0-2 0-0 0, Austin 9-11 2-3 20, Burke 5-8 0-0 10, Machida 3-6 0-0 6, Walker-Kimbrough 4-7 2-2 11. Totals 34-66 8-11 84.
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
- Law blending together competitive team
- Foran fast start earned during tougher times
- Law counting on veterans to lead young team
Recommended