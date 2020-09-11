https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Washington-80-Los-Angeles-72-15558810.php
Washington 80, Los Angeles 72
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Leslie
|34:12
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|8
|Meesseman
|32:37
|7-12
|0-0
|1-2
|5
|1
|14
|Hines-Allen
|35:04
|13-20
|1-2
|0-8
|4
|4
|30
|Atkins
|32:48
|2-10
|3-5
|0-4
|4
|2
|8
|Mitchell
|36:22
|3-9
|3-3
|2-5
|9
|2
|10
|Gemelos
|13:00
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|6
|Coates
|12:19
|2-2
|0-2
|0-5
|0
|2
|4
|Sutton
|3:38
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|32-63
|7-12
|3-29
|24
|13
|80
Percentages: FG .508, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Hines-Allen 3-4, Leslie 2-3, Gemelos 2-4, Atkins 1-3, Mitchell 1-5, Sutton 0-1, Meesseman 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Coates, Leslie, Meesseman).
Turnovers: 10 (Hines-Allen 4, Leslie 2, Mitchell 2, Atkins, Gemelos).
Steals: 10 (Atkins 4, Hines-Allen 3, Mitchell 2, Meesseman).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOS ANGELES
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ogwumike
|34:39
|6-12
|3-3
|2-6
|3
|1
|15
|Sykes
|28:10
|4-9
|2-2
|2-5
|2
|4
|11
|Parker
|34:54
|4-9
|1-2
|4-17
|6
|2
|9
|Cooper
|21:02
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|7
|C.Gray
|33:48
|9-17
|2-2
|3-7
|2
|3
|21
|Williams
|23:59
|1-11
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|5
|Augustus
|13:01
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Anigwe
|10:27
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|29-70
|10-11
|13-41
|15
|14
|72
Percentages: FG .414, FT .909.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Cooper 1-1, C.Gray 1-3, Sykes 1-3, Williams 1-4, Ogwumike 0-2, Parker 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Parker 2, Ogwumike, Sykes).
Turnovers: 13 (Parker 4, C.Gray 3, Sykes 3, Cooper 2, Ogwumike).
Steals: 7 (Ogwumike 3, Parker 2, Anigwe, C.Gray).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Washington
|15
|24
|23
|18
|—
|80
|Los Angeles
|20
|25
|12
|15
|—
|72
T_1:50.
