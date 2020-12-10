Washington 73, Seattle 41
Udenyi 6-7 0-3 12, Nettles 1-10 0-0 2, Trammell 4-12 0-0 9, Williamson 1-5 1-2 4, Grigsby 3-15 0-0 6, Pandza 1-2 0-0 3, Pearre 0-1 0-0 0, Stuart 0-0 0-0 0, Wall 1-2 0-0 3, Henson 0-3 2-2 2, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Economou 0-1 0-0 0, T.Hopkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-59 3-7 41.
Roberts 5-7 0-1 10, Wright 2-4 2-2 7, Bey 4-6 0-0 9, Pryor 4-10 4-4 13, Stevenson 1-5 0-0 3, Green 6-7 2-2 18, Bajema 1-5 0-0 2, Battle 1-5 1-2 3, Sorn 0-1 0-0 0, Tsohonis 0-1 4-4 4, Brooks 1-3 0-0 2, Geron 0-0 0-0 0, G.Hopkins 0-0 0-0 0, Lundeen 1-1 0-0 2, Rice 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 13-15 73.
Halftime_Washington 37-22. 3-Point Goals_Seattle 4-23 (Pandza 1-1, Trammell 1-2, Wall 1-2, Williamson 1-2, Economou 0-1, T.Hopkins 0-1, Grigsby 0-3, Henson 0-3, Nettles 0-8), Washington 8-15 (Green 4-4, Bey 1-1, Stevenson 1-1, Pryor 1-2, Wright 1-2, Rice 0-1, Bajema 0-2, Battle 0-2). Rebounds_Seattle 26 (Williamson 7), Washington 42 (Roberts 8). Assists_Seattle 10 (Nettles 4), Washington 11 (Pryor 4). Total Fouls_Seattle 15, Washington 14.