Washington 71, SIU-Edwardsville 40

Clayton 1-3 0-0 2, Webb 3-5 0-0 6, Lowis 0-9 0-0 0, Rodriguez 2-6 2-2 6, Sheehan 2-10 2-2 8, Duckworth 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Thatha 5-11 2-2 13, Blank 0-1 0-0 0, Kinnard 0-0 0-0 0, Silvey 1-6 0-0 2, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Goss 1-3 0-0 3, Totals 15-59 6-6 40
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason