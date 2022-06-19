Washington 71, Connecticut 63

A.Thomas 2-6 0-0 4, Bonner 2-7 4-6 8, Jo.Jones 5-13 5-8 15, C.Williams 3-11 0-0 7, Hiedeman 3-8 0-0 8, B.Jones 3-5 2-2 8, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Carrington 2-7 0-0 6, Clouden 2-3 2-2 7, Ja.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 13-18 63.
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
- Law blending together competitive team
Recommended