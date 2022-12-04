Washington 54, Queens (NC) 28

Davis 0-2 0-4 0, Weaver 2-7 3-3 7, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0, Brisker 4-14 2-2 10, Alexandria Johnson 2-8 0-0 4, Balde-Camara 0-0 0-2 0, Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Fuller 1-3 0-0 2, Lynese Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Kidwell 1-12 0-0 2, Lee 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 11-51 5-11 28
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason