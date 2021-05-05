Skip to main content
Sports

Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Washington 0 3 1 4
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 2 2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Washington, Oshie 19 (Dillon, van Riemsdyk), 0:12 (pp). 2, Washington, Oshie 20 (Orlov, Backstrom), 8:26 (pp). 3, Washington, Dowd 11 (Orlov, Carlson), 14:48 (pp).

Third Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Lafreniere 11 (Chytil), 1:15 (sh). 5, Washington, Oshie 21 (Orlov, Hagelin), 18:20 (en). 6, N.Y. Rangers, Barron 1 (Jones, Hajek), 18:44.

Shots on Goal_Washington 11-14-10_35. N.Y. Rangers 11-3-7_21.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 3 of 0; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 0.

Goalies_Washington, Vanecek 20-9-4 (21 shots-19 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 8-7-2 (34-31).

A_1,800 (18,006). T_2:35.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Tony Sericolo.

