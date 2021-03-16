Skip to main content
Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Islanders 0 0 1 1
Washington 0 2 1 3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Washington, Oshie 7 (Ovechkin, Kuznetsov), 10:36. 2, Washington, Ovechkin 12 (Backstrom, Schultz), 15:24 (pp).

Third Period_3, Washington, Backstrom 12 (Vrana, Carlson), 0:28 (pp). 4, N.Y. Islanders, Wahlstrom 6, 4:17 (pp).

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 11-4-7_22. Washington 7-7-8_22.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 2; Washington 2 of 4.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 13-5-3 (22 shots-19 saves). Washington, Samsonov 6-0-1 (22-21).

A_0 (18,277). T_2:21.

Referees_Mitch Dunning, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Vaughan Rody.

