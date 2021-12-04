Skip to main content
Washington 3, Columbus 1

Columbus 0 0 1 1
Washington 1 1 1 3

First Period_1, Washington, Protas 2 (Schultz), 4:33.

Second Period_2, Washington, Ovechkin 20 (Carlson), 3:12.

Third Period_3, Columbus, Robinson 3 (Werenski, Danforth), 6:28. 4, Washington, Hathaway 7, 18:33 (en).

Shots on Goal_Columbus 9-2-7_18. Washington 11-13-8_32.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 0; Washington 0 of 1.

Goalies_Columbus, Tarasov 0-2-0 (31 shots-29 saves). Washington, Samsonov 10-1-1 (18-17).

A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:14.

Referees_Dean Morton, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Libor Suchanek.

