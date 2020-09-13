Washington 27, Philadelphia 17

Philadelphia 10 7 0 0 — 17 Washington 0 7 7 13 — 27

First Quarter

Phi_Ertz 5 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 11:14. Drive: 6 plays, 62 yards, 2:27. Key Plays: Wentz 16 pass to Goedert; Wentz 19 pass to D.Jackson; Wentz 12 pass to Goedert. Philadelphia 7, Washington 0.

Phi_FG Elliott 38, 2:13. Drive: 11 plays, 76 yards, 6:45. Key Plays: M.Sweat 5-yard neutral zone infraction penalty on 3rd-and-7; Wentz 7 pass to Ertz on 3rd-and-2; Collins 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty; Wentz 55 pass to Reagor on 3rd-and-22. Philadelphia 10, Washington 0.

Second Quarter

Phi_Goedert 34 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 6:54. Drive: 6 plays, 62 yards, 2:30. Key Plays: Apke 15-yard lowering the head to initiate contact penalty; Wentz 10 pass to Ward on 3rd-and-7. Philadelphia 17, Washington 0.

Was_Thomas 6 pass from Haskins (Hopkins kick), :40. Drive: 5 plays, 45 yards, 00:57. Key Plays: Moreau 0 interception return to Philadelphia 45; Haskins 21 pass to McLaurin; Haskins 11 pass to Inman. Philadelphia 17, Washington 7.

Third Quarter

Was_Barber 1 run (Hopkins kick), 9:25. Drive: 5 plays, 20 yards, 2:19. Key Plays: Moreland 32 interception return to Philadelphia 20; Haskins 17 pass to S.Sims. Philadelphia 17, Washington 14.

Fourth Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 38, 14:15. Drive: 5 plays, 26 yards, 1:58. Key Play: Haskins 19 pass to Thomas. Philadelphia 17, Washington 17.

Was_Barber 3 run (Hopkins kick), 6:13. Drive: 13 plays, 48 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: Haskins 8 pass to Thomas on 3rd-and-8; Haskins 14 pass to McLaurin; Haskins 10 pass to Inman on 3rd-and-9; Haskins 1 run on 3rd-and-2; Barber 1 run on 4th-and-1. Washington 24, Philadelphia 17.

Was_FG Hopkins 40, 3:25. Drive: 5 plays, 20 yards, 1:06. Key Play: Haskins 19 pass to S.Sims. Washington 27, Philadelphia 17.

A_0.

___

Phi Was FIRST DOWNS 19 18 Rushing 3 5 Passing 13 11 Penalty 3 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 5-14 5-18 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-2 1-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 265 239 Total Plays 67 70 Avg Gain 4.0 3.4 NET YARDS RUSHING 57 80 Rushes 17 36 Avg per rush 3.4 2.2 NET YARDS PASSING 270 178 Sacked-Yds lost 8-62 3-19 Gross-Yds passing 332 197 Completed-Att. 24-42 17-31 Had Intercepted 2 0 Yards-Pass Play 4.2 4.7 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-4-4 6-6-6 PUNTS-Avg. 5-53.6 7-47.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 14 49 Punt Returns 3-14 5-17 Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0 Interceptions 0-0 2-32 PENALTIES-Yds 3-20 7-55 FUMBLES-Lost 3-1 2-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 30:39 29:21

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Scott 9-35, Clement 6-19, Wentz 1-2, Huntley 1-1. Washington, Gibson 9-36, Barber 17-29, Haskins 7-17, McKissic 3-(minus 2).

PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 24-42-2-270. Washington, Haskins 17-31-0-178.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Goedert 8-101, Ward 5-31, Ertz 3-18, D.Jackson 2-46, Scott 2-19, Clement 2-2, Reagor 1-55, Hightower 1-(minus 2). Washington, McLaurin 5-61, Thomas 4-37, S.Sims 3-50, Inman 2-21, Gibson 2-8, McKissic 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS_Philadelphia, Ward 1-8, Reagor 2-6. Washington, S.Sims 5-17.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Philadelphia, None. Washington, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Philadelphia, McLeod 6-2-0, Gerry 5-5-0, Riley 4-3-.5, Mills 4-1-0, Maddox 4-0-0, Ridgeway 3-1-0, Sweat 2-1-1, Slay 2-1-0, Cox 2-0-0, Graham 2-0-0, Robey-Coleman 2-0-0, Curry 1-2-.5, Edwards 1-1-0, Bradley 1-0-0, Epps 1-0-0, Avery 0-1-.5, McGill 0-1-.5, M.Jackson 0-1-0. Washington, Bostic 5-3-1, Moreland 5-1-0, Apke 4-4-0, Collins 4-1-0, Pierre-Louis 3-1-0, Ioannidis 2-2-1.5, Young 2-2-1.5, Darby 2-2-0, Curl 2-1-0, Kerrigan 2-0-2, Sweat 2-0-1, J.Allen 1-2-.5, Payne 0-2-.5, Hamilton 0-2-0, Anderson 0-1-0, Moreau 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Philadelphia, None. Washington, Moreland 1-32, Moreau 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 53. Washington, Hopkins 48.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Roddy Ames.