Skip to main content
Sports

Washington 2, Philadelphia 1

Philadelphia 0 0 1 0 1
Washington 0 0 1 1 2

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_1, Philadelphia, Laughton 9 (van Riemsdyk), 3:42. 2, Washington, Eller 8 (Mantha, Schultz), 19:20.

Overtime_3, Washington, Sheary 14 (Orlov, Dowd), 4:00.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 8-12-7-2_29. Washington 13-6-18-3_40.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Washington 0 of 4.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Lyon 1-3-1 (40 shots-38 saves). Washington, Anderson 2-1-0 (29-28).

A_2,133 (18,277). T_2:31.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Kory Nagy.

More for you