Washington 13, Houston 6

E_Y.Hernandez (1). DP_Houston 0, Washington 2. LOB_Houston 10, Washington 6. 2B_Tucker (7), Gurriel 2 (13), Soto (7), Cruz (1), Franco (10). 3B_Siri (1). HR_Siri (2), Y.Hernandez (3), Franco (3). SB_Gurriel (2). S_C.Hernandez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Javier L,2-1 3 2-3 8 7 7 3 5 Maton 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 Taylor 1 4 4 4 1 1 Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 1 Neris 1 0 0 0 0 2

Washington Fedde 4 5 3 3 3 6 Rogers W,2-2 1 0 0 0 1 1 Cishek 1 4 1 1 0 2 Edwards Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 0 Rainey 1 1 2 0 0 2 Ramírez 1 1 0 0 0 1

Fedde pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_Ramírez (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:27. A_22,949 (41,339).