Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 10
|New York
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|10
|11
|10
|Totals
|37
|11
|15
|11
|McNeil lf-2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Alonso 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Cabrera 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Conforto rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Ramos c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Soto lf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Avilán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki c
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Nimmo cf-lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Parra rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Panik 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Lagares pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Scherzer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guillorme ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stevenson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|deGrom p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Elías p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nido c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kendrick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|400
|015
|—
|10
|Washington
|100
|001
|027
|—
|11
E_Adams (5). DP_New York 2, Washington 1. LOB_New York 2, Washington 6. 2B_Ramos (15), Guillorme (4), Cabrera (7), Soto (27), Robles (27), Turner (28), Zimmerman (9). HR_Panik (1), McNeil (18), Nimmo (4), Alonso (44), Soto (32), Suzuki (16). SB_Nimmo (2), Turner (31). SF_Nimmo (2). S_Scherzer (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|deGrom
|7
|8
|4
|4
|3
|6
|Lugo H,19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sewald
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Avilán
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Díaz L,1-7 BS,25-31
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Washington
|Scherzer
|6
|5
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Suero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Elías
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Hudson
|2-3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Guerra W,3-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
deGrom pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Avilán pitched to 1 batter in the 9th, Díaz pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, Elías pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
HBP_deGrom (Soto). WP_Hudson.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Sean Barber; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:17. A_20,759 (41,313).
