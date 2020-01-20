Washington 106, Detroit 100
Doumbouya 2-7 2-3 6, Snell 5-9 2-2 16, Drummond 7-11 4-7 18, Brown 3-3 0-0 7, Rose 8-21 4-6 21, Morris 3-8 2-2 10, Mykhailiuk 4-13 0-0 10, Wood 3-4 0-0 6, Frazier 0-2 0-0 0, Galloway 3-11 0-0 6. Totals 38-89 14-20 100.
Beal 10-21 7-8 29, Bonga 1-2 0-0 2, Mahinmi 9-10 2-3 21, I.Thomas 2-2 0-0 5, Payton II 3-10 0-0 6, Bertans 2-5 2-2 8, Bryant 6-9 0-0 13, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Brown Jr. 2-6 0-0 6, McRae 3-7 1-2 7, Smith 4-8 1-1 9. Totals 42-82 13-16 106.
|Detroit
|35
|23
|23
|19
|—
|100
|Washington
|30
|30
|23
|23
|—
|106
3-Point Goals_Detroit 10-32 (Snell 4-7, Morris 2-3, Mykhailiuk 2-9, Rose 1-5, Galloway 0-2, Doumbouya 0-4), Washington 9-24 (Brown Jr. 2-4, Bertans 2-5, Beal 2-7, McRae 0-2, Payton II 0-2). Fouled Out_Detroit None, Washington 1 (Mahinmi). Rebounds_Detroit 41 (Drummond 16), Washington 44 (McRae 8). Assists_Detroit 18 (Brown, Galloway 4), Washington 22 (Beal, Smith 6). Total Fouls_Detroit 18, Washington 23. A_17,305 (20,356)