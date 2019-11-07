Warren scores 21 to lead Pacers over Wizards 121-106

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — T.J. Warren scored 21 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 121-106 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Doug McDermott came off the bench and scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half for the Pacers (4-4), who were playing their third game in four nights. Aaron Holiday finished with 18 points. Domantas Sabonis, who missed the last two games with a left calf contusion, had 13 points and tied his career high with 17 rebounds before fouling out with 3:20 left to play.

Bradley Beal had 30 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead the Wizards (2-5), who have lost four of five games. Thomas Bryant had 20 points and 11 rebounds and C.J. Miles added 15 points.

JaKarr Sampson scored 14 points in a 22-2 run in the third quarter to help Indiana build a 23-point lead.

Sabonis' two free throws with 5:22 remaining in the third put the Pacers ahead 92-67.

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) is defended by Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Indianapolis. Indiana won 121-106.

The Wizards closed out the third quarter scoring 11 straight points, capped off with Beal's jumper just before the buzzer to make it 94-80.

The Pacers led by 13 in the first half with Malcolm Brogdon's free throw for a technical called on Wizards coach Scott Brooks with 1:21 remaining in the second quarter.

Bryant converted a 3-point play at the end of a 6-2 run to close out the second, and the Pacers led 70-62 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Washington committed 10 turnovers in the first half. ... The Wizards finished 19-of-19 on free throw shooting. ... Moritz Wagner finished with eight points and seven rebounds before fouling out with 1:35 to go in the third quarter.

Pacers: Sampson also had six rebounds. ... Rookie Goga Bitadze scored a career-high 13 points. ... C Myles Turner (sprained right ankle) and G Jeremy Lamb (sprained left ankle) were out.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host Cleveland on Friday before going on the road for three straight games.

Pacers: Host Detroit on Friday after already losing to the Pistons twice this season.

___

