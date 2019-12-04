Wallace scores 31 to lift UTSA past Texas A&M-CC 89-67

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keaton Wallace had 31 points, including a school-record 15-for-15 night at the free throw line, as UTSA rolled past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 89-67 on Tuesday night.

Wallace scored needed just four shots from the field to reach 20 points, going 12-for-12 from the line and 4-for-4 from the field in the first half. He finished 8 of 12 from the field.

Jacob Germany had 12 points for UTSA (2-6). Knox Hellums added 12 points. Jhivvan Jackson had 12 points for the hosts.

Nolan Bertain had a career-high 18 points for the Islanders (3-5). Myles Smith added 16 points.

UTSA faces Texas State on the road on Saturday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi faces St. Mary's (TX) at home on Saturday.

