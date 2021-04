Foran coach Garrett Walker wants steady improvement from his team.

“The players are rusty and behind on the systems we run here but they were eager to get back on the field,” Walker said. “We want to work every day, keep getting better and be playing our best baseball toward the end of the season.”

Foran has wins over Law and Guilford and has dropped decisions to Hamden and Fairfield Prep.

“Not having that pre-varsity year, that jayvee year, is rough on the guys,” Walker said. “Our captains are senior Michael Simonelli and senior Aidan Deschaine.”

Simonelli anchors the outfield and Deschaine plays second base.

Walker said: “Trey Deitelbaum is a junior and has won two games for us. Zach Worzel is a sophomore and started the other two games. Included on our varsity pitching staff are Brandon Payne, who is a freshman, Jacob Madarang who is a junior. A couple of guys are fighting for innings on the varsity level”

Junior Kyle Zarnoch is the catcher. Worzel and Madarang split first base duties. Deschaine is at second, Dean Ross, a junior, at shortstop, and junior Brian Massey at third. Simonelli, junior Brayden Young, senior Nathan Chen and senior Devin Sorroco are outfielders.

“We’ve been able to put pressure on the bases, not so much with speed but good baserunning,” Walker said. “We like out athleticism and are trying to get it to baseball speed in a hurry. As always you want to play solid defense and get the timely hit.”

Worzel was timely with a two-run hit against Law in the seventh inning that erased a 3-2 deficit and gave the Lions the 4-3 win.

Foran defeated Guilford, 12-2 on Sunday.

“We capitalized on some scoring opportunities and had some big hits,” Walker said. “The guys were disciplined in the strike zone and didn’t chase pitches. That got us in favorable counts and when we had our chances we didn’t miss.”

Walker’s varsity assistants are Bob Riordan and Justin Lawrence. Jeff Gordon runs the junior varsity team. Angelo Simonelli coaches the freshmen team. Dan Walsh and Charles Knights are volunteer assistants.

Diamond notes: Brayden Young went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Zach Worzel had two RBIs, Michael Simonelli had a hit and an RBI, Kyle Zarnoch had two hits, and Dean Ross and Brian Massey both had hits when Foran defeated Guilford 12-2. Trey Dietelbaum improved to 2-0. Dietelbaum was 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs in a 12-6 loss at Fairfield Prep on Monday.

