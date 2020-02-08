Walker leads No. 4 UConn to a bounce-back rout of Memphis

STORRS, CONN. (AP) — Megan Walker scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead No. 4 UConn to a 94-55 rout of Memphis on Friday night.

Christyn Williams added 20 points and Olivia Nelson Ododa had 19 points, making all nine of her shots for the Huskies (20-2, 10-0 American), who have won 20 games for the 27th straight year.

Madison Griggs scored 15 points for Memphis (12-11, 3-7), which lost for the first time in three games.

This game was sandwiched between the UConn's embarrassing 74-56 loss Monday night to Oregon and next Monday's game at top-ranked South Carolina.

But the Huskies did not play distracted.

Williams opened the scoring with a 3-pointer from the right baseline, UConn scored the first seven points and never trailed.

Freshman Anna Makurat had five of her season-high 11 assists in the first quarter and the Huskies had the game well under control after 10 minutes, leading 27-11.

UConn took its first 20-point lead at 39-17 on another of Williams four 3-pointers and led 54-23 at the break.

Connecticut's Megan Walker, right, shoots as Memphis' Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Storrs, Conn.

Walker took control of the offense after intermission, scoring 14 points and pulling down nine rebounds in the third quarter as the Huskies extended the lead to 79-38.

The win was the Huskies 130th without a loss in American Athletic Conference play. That includes 112 regular-season games and all six conference tournaments.

BIG PICTURE

Memphis: The Tigers are now 0-12 all-time against UConn, including a 12-point loss in Memphis on Jan. 14. Griggs had five 3-pointers, giving her 65 for the season.

UConn: Oregon shot 47.6% against UConn on Monday night and outscored them 44-14 in the paint. The Huskies held Memphis to 32% shooting and outscored the Tigers 46-24 in the lane.

UP NEXT

Memphis concludes its two-game road trip with a trip to Wichita State next Wednesday

UConn travels to South Carolina to take on the top-ranked Gamecocks on Monday night. It will be the Huskies last non-conference game this season.