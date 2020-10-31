Wake Forest wins 4th straight, overpowers Syracuse 38-14

Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Christian Beal-Smith (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Syracuse, N.Y. (Dennis Nett/The Post-Standard via AP) less Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Christian Beal-Smith (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Syracuse, N.Y. (Dennis Nett/The ... more Photo: Dennis Nett, AP Photo: Dennis Nett, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Wake Forest wins 4th straight, overpowers Syracuse 38-14 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kenneth Walker III ran for three touchdowns, Gavin Holmes scored on a 32-yard interception and Wake Forest extended its winning streak to four, overpowering Syracuse 38-14 Saturday.

Walker carried 16 times for 79 yards. He scored on runs of 1, 20 and 5 yards for the Demon Deacons (4-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference.) The loss was the fourth straight for the Orange (1-6, 1-5).

Sam Hartman completed 19 of 33 for 250 yards and one touchdown, an 81-yard pass play to Jaquarii Roberson, who caught seven passes for 130 yards. Christian Beal-Smith ran for 87 yards.

Wake Forest, which led 17-7 at the half, blew the game open in the third quarter. Hartman connected with Roberson and just nine seconds later Holmes's interception return made it 31-7. Walker’s 5-yard scoring run put the game on ice.

The pick six was the third of the season for the Demon Deacons, tied for the nation's best, and the team's 11th interception of the year, which leads college football.

Rex Culpepper was 15 of 27 for just 85 yards and one touchdown for Syracuse, a 21-yard connection with Nykeim Johnson, who set up the Syracuse score with a 26-yard punt return. He also threw two interceptions. Cooper Lutz, making the first start of his career, had 83 yards.

The injury-depleted Orange played without two key starters, running back Sean Tucker and safety Trill Williams. Tucker, a true freshman who gained 100 yards in two of the three games he started, suffered a leg injury a week ago against Clemson. Williams is also dealing with a lower-body injury. Among starters out for the season are starting quarterback Tommy DeVito and pre-season All-American defensive back Andre Cisco.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have a full head of steam heading into a bye week. Walker and Beal-Smith continue to be a two-headed running back monster and the ball-hawking defense continues to make plays. This is a team to watch.

Syracuse: The Orange is simply outmanned. Minus more than a dozen starters or key contributors who are out for the season due to injury or who opted out for the season due to the coronavirus, Syracuse can't compete physically. This team will be hard pressed to win another game.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have a bye week before playing their second of three consecutive road games, Nov. 14, against No. 15 North Carolina.

Syracuse: The Orange host Boston College Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25