Wagner 82, Neumann 52

James 0-2 1-2 1, Ju.Smith 0-3 4-4 4, Vaughns 8-17 0-4 16, T.Lewis 0-5 0-0 0, Starr 0-4 0-0 0, Thompson 4-12 11-12 22, White 1-1 1-2 3, Tabasso 0-2 0-0 0, Tepedino 0-1 2-4 2, Kortue 1-1 2-2 4, Little 0-1 0-0 0, McShane 0-0 0-0 0, Vazquez 0-0 0-0 0, Conway 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-49 21-30 52.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason