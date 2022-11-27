Wagner 62, NJIT 57

Lewis 5-7 0-0 10, B.Brown 2-6 2-3 6, Ezquerra 3-11 0-0 9, Hunt 0-10 1-2 1, Moore 4-10 1-4 9, Price Noel 7-8 2-3 19, J.Brown 2-4 0-0 6, Hughes 0-5 0-0 0, Taylor 1-2 0-0 2, Fletcher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 6-12 62.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason