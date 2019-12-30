W. Illinois takes Summit opener beating South Dakota 82-75

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Zion Young scored 21 points and Kobe Webster scored 18 and Western Illinois beat South Dakota 82-75 in a Summit League opener on Sunday.

The duo combined to make 16 of the Leathernecks' (4-7) 31 field goals.

Western Illinois led 39-38 at halftime. A 13-4 run after intermission extended the lead to 52-42 before South Dakota (9-6) began climbing back. Stanley Umude made 1 of 2 foul shots with 8:58 left to tie it at 66-all. The Leathernecks responded with an 8-0 run and the Coyotes never got within four points down the stretch.

C.J. Duff scored 12, Ben Pyle 11 and James Claar 10 for Western Illinois.

Umude led the Coyotes with 27 points and Tyler Hagedorn scored 17.

