W. Illinois 90, Texas Rio Grande Valley 72

Freeman 3-5 1-1 7, Zdor 1-2 0-0 3, Brashear 0-2 0-0 0, Johnston 7-12 0-2 17, Johnson 9-17 2-9 21, Jackson 4-8 3-4 12, Williams 1-2 1-1 3, Holiman 2-5 1-2 5, Barganier 1-2 0-0 2, Shanu 1-1 0-0 2, Slivackis 0-0 0-0 0, Horiuk 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 8-19 72.

W. ILLINOIS (4-4)

West 6-9 6-12 18, Stevanic 5-11 5-6 15, Bennett 4-5 0-0 8, Massner 9-16 3-3 25, Rosner 4-10 1-2 11, Lee 0-0 0-0 0, Gabriel 2-7 0-1 4, Kalakon 2-3 0-0 6, Farr 0-1 2-3 2, Collinsworth 0-0 1-2 1, Jeter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 18-29 90.

Halftime_W. Illinois 42-29. 3-Point Goals_Texas Rio Grande Valley 6-15 (Johnston 3-6, Johnson 1-1, Zdor 1-1, Jackson 1-3, Holiman 0-1, Williams 0-1, Brashear 0-2), W. Illinois 8-22 (Massner 4-10, Kalakon 2-3, Rosner 2-6, Gabriel 0-3). Fouled Out_Zdor. Rebounds_Texas Rio Grande Valley 29 (Freeman 7), W. Illinois 28 (Stevanic 6). Assists_Texas Rio Grande Valley 8 (Johnson 3), W. Illinois 19 (Massner 6). Total Fouls_Texas Rio Grande Valley 23, W. Illinois 15. A_603 (5,139).

