W. Illinois 38, Illinois St. 31

ILST_Mueller 45 run (Bresnahan kick), 14:08

WIU_FG Laramie 20, 08:35

WIU_FG Laramie 42, 06:32

Second Quarter

ILST_Mueller 14 run (Bresnahan kick), 14:22

ILST_Mueller 1 run (Bresnahan kick), 13:42

WIU_Tate 10 pass from Sampson (Laramie kick), 00:37

Third Quarter

ILST_Khepera 12 pass from Jefferson (Bresnahan kick), 05:26

WIU_Whyte 20 pass from Sampson (Laramie kick), 02:36

WIU_Lawson 41 fumble return (Houston pass from Sampson), 01:37

Fourth Quarter

WIU_Houston 6 pass from Sampson (Laramie kick), 10:31

ILST_FG Bohlken 24, 08:16

WIU_FG Laramie 25, 00:58

ILST WIU First downs 17 21 Rushes-yards 42-187 27-110 Passing 110 298 Comp-Att-Int 8-16-0 27-40-0 Return Yards 126 42 Punts-Avg. 4-42.3 3-40.7 Fumbles-Lost 3-3 1-0 Penalty-Yards 5-41 5-65 Time of Possession 28:25 31:35

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Illinois St., Co. Mueller 27-159, Br. Jefferson 9-18, Ph. Brown 3-6, Ni. White 1-4, Ka. Rutkiewicz 1-1, Team 1-(minus 1). W. Illinois, My. Wanza 18-77, To. Tate 3-19, Lu. Choquette 2-9, Co. Sampson 4-5.

PASSING_Illinois St., Br. Jefferson 8-16-0-110. W. Illinois, Co. Sampson 27-39-0-298, To. Tate 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Illinois St., Br. Deming 2-57, Co. Mueller 2-18, Ja. Khepera 2-17, Tr. Bailey 1-14, Jo. Lombardi 1-4. W. Illinois, De. Houston 6-86, To. Tate 5-78, Ja. Whyte 3-35, Lu. Choquette 6-30, Dr. Hudson 1-30, Da. Daniels 4-22, My. Wanza 1-12, Da. Bender 1-5.