Votto homers in 7th straight game, Reds beat Mets 6-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Joey Votto homered for the seventh straight game, one shy of a major league record, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 6-2 on Friday night.
Votto’s solo homer to center field in the sixth inning extended the Reds’ lead to 3-1. The six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP, serenaded with chants of “Over-rated!” earlier in the evening, seemed to enjoy a leisurely trot around the bases before he flexed and pointed to the name on the back of his uniform while nearing the Cincinnati dugout — though he said afterward that was part of an inside joke with manager David Bell about their mutual favorite show, “Ted Lasso.”