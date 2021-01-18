Vols schedule news conference amid reports Pruitt fired Jan. 18, 2021 Updated: Jan. 18, 2021 1:40 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - New Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt, right, receives a personalized jersey from athletic director Phillip Fulmer during his introductory news conference in Knoxville, Tenn., in this Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, file photo. Tennessee fired Pruitt Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. The university also announced Monday that Phillip Fulmer will retire as athletic director. Steve Megargee/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2019, file photo, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt yells at the officials during an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Tennessee fired Pruitt Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Vasha Hunt/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 FILE - Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt calls out to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Aubuen, Ala., in this Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in file photo. Tennessee fired Pruitt Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 FILE - Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Florida in KNoxville, Tenn., in this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, file photo. Tennessee fired Pruitt Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Randy Sartin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool, File) Randy Sartin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer stands on the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia State in Knoxville, Tenn., in this Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, file photo. Tennessee fired football coach Jeremy Pruitt on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. The university also announced Monday that Phillip Fulmer will retire as athletic director. Wade Payne/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee fired Pruitt Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Wade Payne/AP Show More Show Less
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference to “address leadership changes related to its football program” amid reports coach Jeremy Pruitt has been fired after three seasons.
The university has been conducting an internal investigation since at least the middle of November into allegations of recruiting violations