Virus-hit Wolfsburg wins to reach German Cup last 16 Dec. 23, 2020 Updated: Dec. 23, 2020 5:45 p.m.
1 of6 Stuttgart's Gonzales Castro, from right, goal scorer Sasa Kalajdzic and Nicolas Gonzalez celebrate after the goal for 1:0, next to them Freiburg's Jonathan Schmid, during the German Cup 2nd round soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and SC Freiburg at Mercedes-Benz Arena, in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP) Marijan Murat/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Wolfsburg's Wout Weghorst celebrates after scoring the 4-0 goal, during the German Cup 2nd round soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and SV Sandhausen at Volkswagen Arena, in Wolfsburg, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Swen Pf'rtner/dpa via AP) Swen Pf'rtner/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Bremen's Josh Sargent celebrates after scoring his team's second goal, during the German Cup 2nd round soccer match between Hannover 96 and Werder Bremen, in Hanover, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Ronny Hartmann/dpa via AP) Ronny Hartmann/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Bremen's Josh Sargent, left, in action during the German Cup 2nd round soccer match between Hannover 96 and Werder Bremen, in Hanover, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Ronny Hartmann/dpa via AP) Ronny Hartmann/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Essen's Oguzhan Kefkir, right, celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Essen's Marco Kehl-Gomez, during the German Cup 2nd round soccer match between Rot-Weiss Essen and Fortuna Dusseldorf at Stadion Essen, in Essen, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Marcel Kusch/dpa via AP) Marcel Kusch/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Mainz's Karim Onisiwo, right, competes for the ball with Bochum's Cristian Gamboa, during the German Cup 2nd round soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and VfL Bochum at the Opel Arena, in Mainz, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Torsten Silz/dpa via AP) Torsten Silz/AP Show More Show Less
WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Wolfsburg reached the last 16 of the German Cup with a skeleton squad in a 4-0 win over second-tier Sandhausen on Wednesday after the coronavirus and injuries ruled out 11 players.
Four Wolfsburg players missed out after positive coronavirus tests. Three more were in isolation because of close contact with their infected teammates. Coach Oliver Glasner named three reserve goalkeepers among his seven substitutes, with two of the keepers dressed as outfield players.