Virus-depleted Padres beat Rox 5-3 behind Caratini's slam PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer May 12, 2021 Updated: May 12, 2021 6:45 p.m.
DENVER (AP) — Victor Caratini lined a two-out grand slam in the sixth, powering the virus-depleted San Diego Padres to a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday in a doubleheader opener.
Second baseman Austin Nola — a catcher pressed into infield duty following a flurry of roster moves — made a game-saving, over-the-shoulder catch in shallow right to close out the game with the bases loaded in the seventh.