Virginia Tech knocks off No. 3 Michigan State 71-66 in Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Landers Nolley II hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute and scored 22 points, helping Virginia Tech hold off No. 3 Michigan State 71-66 at the Maui Invitational on Monday.

The teams grinded through a back-and-forth second half with cheers for both sides echoing off the Lahaina Civic Center rafters.

The Hokies (6-0) — projected 14th out of 15 Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the league’s preseason poll — went up 10 with 4 ½ minutes left, but Michigan State fought back within one.

Nolley responded with a 3 for a 68-64 lead with 47 seconds left and Virginia Tech made enough free throws down the stretch to earn the marquee win in coach Mike Young’s first season.

Michigan State (3-2) trailed 32-28 at halftime after preseason All-American Cassius Winston was limited to eight minutes due to two fouls.

___

Michigan State forward Gabe Brown (44) tries to get around Virginia Tech guard Nahiem Alleyne (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Michigan State forward Gabe Brown (44) tries to get around Virginia Tech guard Nahiem Alleyne (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Photo: Marco Garcia, AP Photo: Marco Garcia, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Virginia Tech knocks off No. 3 Michigan State 71-66 in Maui 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25