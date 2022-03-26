Villanova to 7th Final Four, beats Houston 50-44 in South STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer March 26, 2022 Updated: March 26, 2022 9:40 p.m.
1 of24 Villanova guard Collin Gillespie, right, celebrates after their win against Houston during a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
2 of24 Villanova guard Collin Gillespie passes around Houston guard Jamal Shead during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 3 of24
4 of24 Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels cuts the net after after their win against Houston during a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
5 of24 Villanova guard Justin Moore (5) is helped off the floor during the second half of a college basketball game against Houston in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 6 of24
7 of24 Houston forward Fabian White Jr. leaves the court after their loss against Villanova during a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
8 of24 Villanova head coach Jay Wright yells during the first half of a college basketball game against Houston in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 9 of24
10 of24 Houston center Josh Carlton drives to the basket between Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels, left, and forward Eric Dixon during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
11 of24 Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson yells during the first half of a college basketball game against Villanova in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 12 of24
13 of24 Houston guard Taze Moore shoots ver Villanova guard Chris Arcidiacono during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
14 of24 Villanova guard Caleb Daniels shoots over Houston guard Ramon Walker Jr. during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 15 of24
16 of24 Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels is fouled by Houston center Josh Carlton during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
17 of24 Villanova forward Brandon Slater drives to the basket past Houston guard Ramon Walker Jr. during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 18 of24
19 of24 Villanova guard Justin Moore, left, vies for the ball with Houston forward J'Wan Roberts during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
20 of24 Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels, right, shoots over Houston forward J'Wan Roberts during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 21 of24
22 of24 Villanova guard Collin Gillespie cuts the net after after their win against Houston during a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
23 of24 Villanova guard Caleb Daniels watches the ball during the first half of a college basketball game against Houston in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
24 of24
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jermaine Samuels had 16 points and 10 rebounds as Villanova advanced to its third Final Four in the last six NCAA Tournaments with a grind-it-out 50-44 victory over Houston in the South Region final Saturday.
Caleb Daniels added 14 points for the Wildcats (30-7), and fifth-year senior Collin Gillespie's only made field goal was a clutch shot late, even though they led throughout.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS