Vikings rookie CB Andrew Booth Jr. has knee surgery

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Rookie Minnesota Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. had knee surgery to repair meniscus damage and will be sidelined indefinitely, coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Monday.

Booth was held out of Minnesota's win over New England last week because of his injury. The Vikings were waiting for further medical assessment on Booth before determining whether he'll be able to return to action this season. He's likely to land on injured reserve, meaning he'd have to miss at least four weeks.