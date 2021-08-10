Vikings activate rookie QB Mond from COVID-19 reserve list

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings activated quarterback Kellen Mond from the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, after the rookie completed a 10-day quarantine following a positive test for the virus.

Mond joined the team on the field for the first time since July 30. After he was infected, fellow quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley were forced into a five-day quarantine under the NFL's high-risk close contact protocols. Jake Browning, who has taken hold of the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Cousins, was able to continue practicing because he's vaccinated.