Verstappen leads Hamilton in 3rd practice for Portuguese GP May 1, 2021 Updated: May 1, 2021 8:24 a.m.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leaves a trail of sparks during the third free practice session ahead of the Portugal Formula One Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit near Portimao, Portugal, Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Portugal Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leaves a trail of sparks during the third free practice session ahead of the Portugal Formula One Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit near Portimao, Portugal, Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Portugal Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leaves a trail of sparks during the third free practice session ahead of the Portugal Formula One Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit near Portimao, Portugal, Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Portugal Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leaves the pit lane during the third free practice session ahead of the Portugal Formula One Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit near Portimao, Portugal, Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Portugal Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the third free practice session ahead of the Portugal Formula One Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit near Portimao, Portugal, Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Portugal Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.
8 of8
PORTIMAO, Portugal (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen posted the fastest time in the third and final practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday.
Verstappen was .24 seconds quicker than Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, the defending champion who is seeking a record eighth Formula One title, and .33 seconds ahead of Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas.