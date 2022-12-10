Vermont 73, Colgate 72

Veretto 5-10 0-0 14, Duncan 7-14 0-1 15, Gibson 1-4 0-0 3, Penn 2-6 0-0 4, Sullivan 2-5 3-3 8, Deloney 4-10 2-2 13, Hurley 5-5 0-0 12, P.Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Alamutu 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-59 5-6 73.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason