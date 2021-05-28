Verdugo, Red Sox beat Marlins 5-2 in rain-shortened game DOUG ALDEN, Associated Press May 28, 2021 Updated: May 28, 2021 11:07 p.m.
1 of11 Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo, center, reacts to his three-run home run in front of Miami Marlins' Jorge Alfaro, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 The Fenway Park grounds crew pulls out the tarp during a rain delay during a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning Friday, May 28, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Boston Red Sox's Adam Ottavino reacts in the rain after striking out Miami Marlins' Isan Diaz with bases loaded to end the top of the sixth inning during a baseball game, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Boston. The game went into rain delay in the sixth inning and was called after an hour. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Boston Red Sox's Adam Ottavino reacts after giving up his third walk of the sixth inning to Miami Marlins' Jorge Alfaro to load the bases during a baseball game, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 The Fenway Park grounds crew pulls out the tarp during a rain delay during a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning Friday, May 28, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Fans sit in the rain during the third inning of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Miami Marlins, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez (28) is forced out at second base as Miami Marlins' Isan Diaz throws to first base on the single by Xander Bogaerts during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit a three-run homer, J.D. Martinez drove in two runs with a double and the Boston Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 Friday night in a game that was called after 5 1/2 innings because of rain.
A drizzle at the onset grew into a downpour, with puddles forming throughout the infield despite the grounds crew's efforts.