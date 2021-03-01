Vegas Golden Knights Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 1, 2021 Vegas Golden Knights POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 61 Mark Stone 17 4 13 17 7 13 1 0 3 28 .143 F 71 William Karlsson 17 5 9 14 6 0 0 0 2 30 .167 F 81 Jonathan Marchessault 17 6 7 13 6 22 1 0 1 40 .150 F 67 Max Pacioretty 17 8 5 13 4 4 2 0 2 71 .113 D 27 Shea Theodore 14 3 10 13 9 8 0 0 0 44 .068 F 89 Alex Tuch 17 7 6 13 2 12 2 0 1 32 .219 D 23 Alec Martinez 17 1 8 9 8 8 0 0 0 24 .042 F 20 Chandler Stephenson 17 5 4 9 7 4 2 0 2 18 .278 D 7 Alex Pietrangelo 14 2 6 8 0 0 0 0 0 41 .049 F 9 Cody Glass 13 2 5 7 1 2 2 0 0 14 .143 F 19 Reilly Smith 17 3 4 7 4 2 0 1 0 36 .083 D 14 Nicolas Hague 14 1 4 5 6 2 0 0 0 19 .053 D 2 Zach Whitecloud 17 2 3 5 4 6 0 0 1 19 .105 F 55 Keegan Kolesar 14 0 3 3 1 5 0 0 0 11 .000 F 10 Nicolas Roy 17 1 1 2 0 6 0 0 0 14 .071 F 28 William Carrier 17 0 1 1 -3 6 0 0 0 16 .000 D 52 Dylan Coghlan 8 0 1 1 -3 0 0 0 0 8 .000 F 92 Tomas Nosek 10 1 0 1 -1 4 0 0 0 11 .091 F 75 Ryan Reaves 17 0 1 1 -1 11 0 0 0 12 .000 D 22 Nick Holden 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 .000 D 3 Brayden McNabb 7 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 5 .000 TEAM TOTALS 17 51 91 142 56 133 10 1 12 507 .101 OPPONENT TOTALS 17 35 56 91 -59 133 6 1 4 461 .076 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 29 Marc-Andre Fleury 12 719 1.59 9 3 0 3 19 324 0.941 0 0 2 90 Robin Lehner 5 304 2.96 3 1 1 0 15 136 0.89 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 17 1028 2.0 12 4 1 3 34 460 .924 51 91 133 OPPONENT TOTALS 17 1028 2.88 5 10 2 1 49 505 .899 35 56 133 More for youSportsSigns point to Sorenstam playing in U.S. Senior Women's...By Joe MorelliSportsNo. 1 UConn vs. Marquette: Time, TV and what you need to...By Doug Bonjour