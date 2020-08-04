https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Vegas-5-Dallas-3-15456063.php
Vegas 5, Dallas 3
|Dallas
|0
|3
|0
|—
|3
|Vegas
|1
|0
|4
|—
|5
First Period_1, Vegas, Stephenson 1 (Stone, Karlsson), 1:04. Penalties_Janmark, Dal (Boarding), 2:03; Perry, Dal (Slashing), 15:31.
Second Period_2, Dallas, Pavelski 1 (Janmark, Heiskanen), 7:50. 3, Dallas, Oleksiak 1 (Comeau, Heiskanen), 8:32. 4, Dallas, Perry 1 (Heiskanen, Hintz), 12:42 (pp). Penalties_Theodore, LV (Hooking), 11:07.
Third Period_5, Vegas, Stone 1 (Cousins, Whitecloud), 9:46. 6, Vegas, Schmidt 1 (Smith), 11:15. 7, Vegas, Carrier 1 (Schmidt, Reaves), 14:47. 8, Vegas, Karlsson 1 (Roy), 19:39. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 8-13-6_27. Vegas 7-10-16_33.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 1; Vegas 0 of 2.
Goalies_. .
A_0 (18,641). T_2:23.
Referees_Brad Meier, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Mark Shewchyk.
