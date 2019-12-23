Vegas 3, San Jose 1
First Period_None. Penalties_Kane, San (Tripping), 1:30; E.Karlsson, San (Delay of Game), 17:17.
Second Period_1, Vegas, Stastny 9 (Tuch, Zykov), 17:31. Penalties_Carrier, Veg (Delay of Game), 7:27; Burns, San (Elbowing), 11:08; Dillon, San (Roughing), 18:49; Reaves, Veg (Roughing), 18:49.
Third Period_2, San Jose, Couture 12 (Burns, Hertl), 3:54. 3, Vegas, Theodore 5 (Hague, Karlsson), 8:05. 4, Vegas, Marchessault 12 (Karlsson, Smith), 16:35. Penalties_McNabb, Veg (Tripping), 9:42; Kane, San (Tripping), 13:03; McNabb, Veg (Holding Stick), 13:03; Stephenson, Veg (Slashing), 17:44.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 13-10-14_37. San Jose 7-11-20_38.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 3; San Jose 0 of 3.
Goalies_Vegas, Subban 6-5-3 (38 shots-37 saves). San Jose, Dell 4-6-1 (37-34).
A_17,015 (17,562). T_2:25.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Brian Murphy.