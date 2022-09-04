Vaughn helps Kansas State run past South Dakota, 34-0 DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer Sep. 4, 2022
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Deuce Vaughn ran for 126 yards and a touchdown, three other Kansas State players reached the end zone on the ground, and the Wildcats ran their way to a 34-0 season-opening victory over South Dakota on Saturday night.
Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez, who was just 11 of 15 for 53 yards through the air, added 39 yards rushing and a touchdown for Kansas State. Malik Knowles took the opening handoff of the game 75 yards for another score, and backup running back DJ Giddens reached the end zone midway through the third quarter.