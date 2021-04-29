Vasilevskiy blanks Stars, again; Lightning beat Dallas 3-0 ERIK ERLENDSSON, Associated Press April 29, 2021 Updated: April 29, 2021 10:10 p.m.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Blake Coleman converted a short-handed penalty shot and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots for his 26th career shutout to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-0 victory against the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.
Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won four consecutive games.
Written By
ERIK ERLENDSSON