Varsho's 3-run homer seals Diamondbacks' 6-2 win over Giants JOHN MARSHALL, AP Sports Writer July 6, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — Daulton Varsho hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning after Josh Rojas caused problems with his speed, and the Arizona Diamondbacks extended the San Francisco Giants' losing streak to six games with a 6-2 win Tuesday night.
Rojas led off the eighth with a two-strike bunt single — the second in the majors by a position player since 2016 — and distracted reliever Dominic Leone (3-1) at first base, drawing several pickoff throws. Rojas went to third on Cooper Hummel's single and scored the tying run on a wild pitch.