Varner helps UT Rio Grande Valley hold off Seattle, 79-72

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Lesley Varner II scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Texas Rio Grande Valley held off Seattle to earn a 79-72 win on Saturday night.

Morgan Means hit a 3 with 1:23 left to pull Seattle within three, 73-70, but Varner made 3 of 4 from the line in the final minute to seal the win.

Varner was 10 of 11 from the free throw line and hit 6 of 11 from the floor for the Vaqueros (11-14, 7-5 Western Athletic Conference). Jordan Jackson had 15 points with four assists and three steals, Sean Rhea had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Javon Levi added 10 points and seven assists.

Terrell Brown scored 18 points and Means added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Seattle (12-14, 5-6). Myles Carter contributed 11 points and three steals.

UT-Rio Grande Valley plays a nonconference game with Division II UT-Permian Basin on Tuesday. Seattle hosts Grand Canyon on Thursday.