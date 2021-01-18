Varlamov, Pageau lead Islanders to 1-0 win over Bruins Jan. 18, 2021 Updated: Jan. 18, 2021 8:08 p.m.
New York Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov (40), of Russia, makes a glove-save against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y.
New York Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) scores a goal against Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40), of Finland, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y.
New York Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) celebrates with teammate Cal Clutterbuck (15) after scoring against Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40), of Finland, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y.
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) goes for the puck ahead of New York Islanders' Nick Leddy (2) and Anthony Beauvillier (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y.
Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) and New York Islanders' Kieffer Bellows (20) collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y.
New York Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov (40), of Russia, saves a shot from Boston Bruins' David Krejci (46), of the Czech Republic, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y.
New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) and Boston Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon (55) battle for possession as Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40), of Finland, defends the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y.
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 29th career shutout, Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored with 4:09 remaining, and the New York Islanders beat the Boston Bruins 1-0 in their home opener Monday.
Adam Pelech fired a shot from the left point and Boston's Patrice Bergeron deflected the puck up in air. Pageau batted it in past Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask to put the Islanders on the scoreboard.