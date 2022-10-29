Vancouver 5, Pittsburgh 1

Pittsburgh 0 1 0 \u2014 1 Vancouver 1 1 3 \u2014 5 First Period_1, Vancouver, Pearson 1 (Mikheyev, Garland), 13:52. Second Period_2, Vancouver, Horvat 5 (Kuzmenko), 0:32 (pp). 3, Pittsburgh, Rakell 4 (Rust, Malkin), 16:03 (pp). Third Period_4, Vancouver, Kuzmenko 3 (Mikheyev, Schenn), 10:28. 5, Vancouver, Ekman-Larsson 1 (Horvat), 16:42 (pp). 6, Vancouver, Miller 5 (Myers, Brisebois), 17:50 (en). Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 5-15-15_35. Vancouver 10-9-10_29. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 4; Vancouver 2 of 4. Goalies_Pittsburgh, Jarry 4-2-0 (28 shots-24 saves). Vancouver, Martin 1-0-1 (35-34). A_18,528 (18,910). T_2:26. Referees_Reid Anderson, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Travis Toomey.